GeigerBTC has announced the appointment of Josh Haftel as its new account director.

Josh comes to the company with over 15 years of experience, working with top-level clients within the promotional merchandise industry.

Specialising in account management of large-scale promotions, he will be looking to “increase spend across the spectrum of high-quality clients that GeigerBTC has built up over the years,” says the company.

Josh said: “I am thrilled to be joining GeigerBTC at such an exciting time – this company is so well respected within the industry. The quality of service they offer is second to none, from initial enquiry through to delivery.

“The majority of staff have been here for many years, which speaks volumes of how they are valued. Frank, Paul, Gary and the whole team have been so welcoming – I can’t wait to get started!”

Gary Cable, senior account director at GeigerBTC, added: “When an experienced individual like Josh becomes available in our industry, it’s fantastic that we had the opportunity to get him on board with the GeigerBTC team.

“We know Josh will make a big impact both internally and externally in our continued pursuit of providing exceptional service to all our key clients.”

