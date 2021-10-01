The team at Screen Print World have been joined by Jordan Cox who has taken over the parts and service department.

With “big things in mind” to expand the department, he will be the company’s point of contact for any service and parts requirements.

He brings nine years of experience in the screen printing industry to the business, which is based in Kidderminster in Worcestershire and specialises in screen printing supplies and equipment.

He said: “I am excited to join the team and continue serving an industry I am passionate about.”

Jordan is taking over the department from former parts and service co-ordinator, Millie Russello, who has recently moved into the marketing department.

Millie said: “I am sad to be leaving the parts and service behind after speaking to customers daily and forming some great relationships but I am excited to get started on the marketing.”

