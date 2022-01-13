Geiger, which distributes promotional clothing and other promotional products, has appointed Joe Clayton as sales coordinator.

He has 14 years’ experience working in a variety of business sectors and said he was excited to now become part of the world of merchandise. “I am eager to work alongside Geiger’s amazing clients and suppliers and look forward to being part of the wonderful Geiger UK family here in Hayes”.”

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger’s UK division, added: “We are very excited to welcome Joe to the Geiger family. He has a wealth of amazing experience to bring to the business. I look forward to working with him.”

First formed as BTC Group in 1977, Geiger is based in Hayes in west London and, since its acquisition in 2018 by family-owned promotional products company Geiger, it has continued to grow as Geiger’s division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

uk.geiger.com