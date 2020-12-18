Roland DG UK has announced that its CEO and president, Jerry Davies, will leave the company at the end of 2020.

Effective from 1 January 2021, Roland DG’s EMEA marketing director Stephen Davis will also take on additional responsibility as the company’s managing director for UK & Ireland.

“Since 2001, Jerry has played a key part in the development, growth and success of Roland DG, and he will be sorely missed,” commented Gregory Bilsen, CEO of Roland DG EMEA.

“We wish Jerry all the very best for the future in his non-executive director roles, and we thank him for everything he has done for Roland DG over the years.”

www.rolanddg.co.uk