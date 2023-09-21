Essential Embroidery Design & Print has welcomed two new members to its team: Jasmine Leon and Tom McGovern join the company as account managers.

Their roles at Essential will focus on managing key accounts, working with sales and other internal teams, and building customer relationships.

“Customer service is everything to us, we really try to focus everything we do around the customer and making sure they receive the best experience possible,” said operations director Louis Georgiou. “As our client base continues to grow, these new additions to our sales team will ensure our service levels stay at the standard and speed required coming into the autumn busy period.”

Jasmine has a background in customer service having previously worked at Electrolux, while Tom’s experience in the retail and hospitality sectors included a stint as a branch manager for Timpson.

