Doro Tape has announced that its managing director James Carpenter is to officially retire, with director Michael Ingram taking over full ownership of the Midlands-based company.

With over 30 years of service at the self-adhesive film supplier, James will now be enjoying his retirement, whilst still contributing to the business on a consultancy basis, explained Doro Tape.

“We have worked towards this end for the past couple of years, before Covid got in the way of proceedings last year,” explained Michael.

“I’m pleased that the time is now right, and I am excited to be able to take it into the next phase.

“Innovation is a key part of our future thinking, and we have some really exciting product developments in place that should see us benefit greatly in various sectors. I am especially excited by our new offering of PVC-free films and materials made from post-consumer recycled plastic.”

Paying tribute to Doro Tape’s departing managing director, Michael commented: “I am very lucky to have had James as a friend and colleague over this time. Together we share the same passion for meeting people, and building relationships with customers and suppliers alike, and we have bounced ideas off each other along the way.”

He added: “We are a small company with a simple philosophy: to offer a wide range of quality products at a fair price backed by the best customer service in the industry.

“I’m lucky enough to have a superb team of wonderful hard-working people around me to help maintain our high standards — this has been the backbone of our success, and that will never change.”

