The Cotton Textile Company (TCTC) has appointed Jackie Topham as commercial director.

Previously operations manager at the garment manufacturer, Jackie will be playing a pivotal role in helping the company work towards its sustainable goals and focus on the ‘triple bottom line’, i.e. people, planet, profit.

“The move is reflective of The Cotton Textile Company’s commitment to sustainability; Jackie’s leadership will be essential in implementing sustainable business practises, ensuring compliance with all legislation and steering the company towards an important goal of achieving and maintaining B-Corp status,” said TCTC.

Co-founder Richard King commented: “In a world where focus on people and planet is so important, especially within business, it is vital our organisation has someone to hold us accountable to our promises and responsibilities. Therefore, we are delighted to appoint Jackie to the executive board. Her experience and leadership skills will be a great strength to the company.”

Jackie added: “I am thrilled to join the board of directors, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success in 2024.”

