Embroidery and printer specialist GS UK has appointed Jack Scott to a role in its laser cutting production team.

Jack has a lot of experience in the area of laser cutting production after previously working as a laser cutting operator for eight years in GS UK’s bespoke laser cutting facility.

After a few years break at an engineering company, Jack has now re-joined the team taking on the role of deputy manager.

Jack will be involved in planning production schedules and dealing with many of GS UK’s key customer accounts.

Julie Spooner, laser cutting manager, said: “We are very pleased to have Jack back in the laser facility as deputy manager. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will make him a superb addition to the team and ensures that we can continue to offer our outstanding bespoke cutting service to our customers.”

GS UK is a leading supplier of embroidery machines and consumables and is UK distributor for Gunold threads and authorised dealer for Brother Sewing. It also supplies Brother DTG printers and CadCam laser cutters.

www.gs-uk.com