The Cotton Textile Company (TCTC) has announced the appointment of Iuliana Vinte as its new sales and marketing manager.

Iuliana, known as Lulu, is from Romania and came to the UK in 2013 to study fashion design at the Middlesex University in London. After graduating, Lulu started her career in the fashion industry as a designer and product developer, and soon found her interests migrating towards marketing and business development.

Lulu said: “It’s a great time to join TCTC as I am passionate about fashion and textiles, as well as digital marketing.

“Its growth plans fit perfectly with my expertise, and I’m excited to help drive growth and fulfil my need to be challenged at this stage in my career.”

Over the next few weeks in her new role, Lulu will be re-launching the company’s website, re-branding one of its core lines of business, and working on the launch of new brands and services.

Richard King, co-founder and CEO of TCTC, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lulu to our team, who will be pivotal in driving our online and offline presence, and will share the exciting growth of the business with us.”

