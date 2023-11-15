Harry Ashby has joined Essential Workwear as head of sales.

His role at the Dunstable-based garment decoration company is to grow the workwear division by establishing relationships with new corporate customers.

Alongside his “vast experience” and knowledge of the workwear, uniform and PPE industry, Harry has worked with multi-site blue chip companies in the UK and Europe.

According to the company, Harry is looking forward to being part of the ever-growing team at Essential Workwear and “being a big part of the future growth plans of the company”.

