Glen Nunkoo has joined Soyang Europe as business development manager.

Focused on the media side of the print equipment supplier’s business, Glen will work directly with new and existing customers across the Midlands and the northwest of England. “He will identify new business opportunities, develop customer relationships and support growth across these regions,” Soyang revealed.

Glen has more than 25 years of experience in the print industry, with his roles spanning sales, account management and market development.

“We’re delighted to welcome Glen to Soyang Europe,” said sales director Oliver Mashiter. “His extensive experience brings valuable industry knowledge and a strong understanding of customer needs across our markets.

“We’re confident that Glen will be a valuable addition to the team and play an important role in strengthening customer relationships and supporting our continued growth.”