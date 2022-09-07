Glen Nunkoo has joined digital print specialist CMYUK to head up its newly formed internal sales division, supporting customers of both consumables and production equipment.

Glen, who was previously consumables sales manager at Signmaster Systems, will be business development manager of the new team, splitting his time between CMYUK’s facility in Shrewsbury in Shropshire and its head office in Bracknell in Berkshire.

He will be supported by team leader Susie Williamson who will be responsible for the daily management of the division’s staff, which by next year is expected to grow from five to 12.

The new internal sales division supports both consumables and production equipment customers. This means that Glen will report to both Sue Hayward and Damien Clarke, CMYUK’s respective sales directors for equipment and consumables.

Glen said: “I have always admired CMYUK from afar. It works with amazing brands often exclusively and is known to be the front runner in the digital wide-format print arena. I am looking forward to developing this team to mirror the successful actions of the external sales force.”

Glen has a solid background in print spanning over 20 years. In his five-and-a-half years at Signmaster, he was responsible for building the consumables division from scratch.

Robin East, CMYUK group commercial director, said: “Glen’s print experience, in concert with our sophisticated sales and marketing digital platforms, will allow CMYUK to service its client base more fluently.

“Data insights and visualisation will allow us to respond more quickly and even pre-empt our customers’ needs to create a truly seamless customer experience that is unique to the CMYUK ecosystem.

“This new division ultimately supports the external consumables and equipment sales teams. All customers can speak to fully trained materials and production equipment staff that can offer sound advice and next-step actions.”

CMYUK is an independent supplier of large-format digital printers, cutting equipment and materials for all production environments including textiles, offering systems from manufacturers such as Mimaki, Epson, Graphtec and Trotec.

