George Burrows has been appointed sales manager at RA Smart (RAS) CAD and Machinery.

“The prospect of contributing my skills and expertise to a forward-thinking company in the textile industry is exhilarating,” he said.

“This role not only aligns perfectly with my passion for sales and customer engagement but also offers a platform to make a meaningful impact. I am eager to foster strong relationships, drive sales growth, and collaborate with a dynamic team dedicated to innovation and excellence. Joining the RAS family feels like a natural fit, and I am genuinely looking forward to embracing this exciting journey.”

George was previously at Charterhouse (the parent company of Xpres and Kustom Kit) for nearly 11 years.

www.rasmart.co.uk