Geert Pierloot has been announced as the new managing director of vinyl and laser cutter manufacturer Summa NV.

He will take over at the Belgian group on 1 October 2021 after the current CEO, Erwin Vandousselaere, takes on the additional role of executive chairman of the board.

The management changes follow the acquisition of the business, headquartered in Gistel in Belgium, from Gimv by Ergon Capital and its management team.

While remaining as group CEO, Erwin will further focus on the strategic projects within the Summa Group while continuing to play an active role in the development of Summa.

Geert runs Summa’s Laser Division in Nottingham as general manager since the acquisition in 2018. He started his career at Summa in 1994 as a product engineer and has managed different departments including product management, sales, marketing, and research and development.

Erwin said: “With the appointment of Geert to managing director, we are confident this is the right decision going forward. Geert carries a Summa-DNA with him and has provided crucial added value to the company for many years. He is, therefore, the right person to lead the day-to-day operational business and management of the group together with a strengthened management team.”

Geert added: “I want to thank Erwin and the board of directors to give me this great opportunity. I am looking forward to taking on this position and leading our driven team as we continue to grow the company.”

In recent years, Summa has developed strongly in the field of flatbed and laser-cutting technology. It is now building further on positioning Summa’s established roll cutter and flatbed cutter series while increasing brand awareness of the company in laser-cutting solutions in the sign and display, textile and garment markets.

summa.com