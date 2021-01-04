Summa has announced the appointment of Frederik Vervenne as its new managing director.

Frederik joined the Summa Group in April 2019 as its chief technology officer. He had previously worked in executive positions at the digital printing technology company Xeikon since 2011, and prior to that started his career at Barco in 1995, where he has held several management positions.

Frederik commented: “I’m looking forward to take this position and lead the continued growth of our company. Summa has built up an excellent reputation in the market and is a recognised leader in cutting technology.

“By further expansion of our portfolio and geographical presence, we’ll improve our customer focus and business — I’m excited to develop further success for Summa.”

Erwin Vandousselaere, CEO of the Summa Group, added: “We are confident with the appointment of Frederik to managing director. His large experience in managing customer service, engineering, quality assurance and projects, combined with more than 25 years operational experience in a hi-tech, customer-driven environment, guarantees the further growth of our business in the markets beyond these we already interact with.

“Congratulations to Frederik on this new responsibility.”

