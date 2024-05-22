Frank Schenk has been announced as the new managing director of Mutoh Europe, the printer manufacturer’s business covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frank, who has been general manager sales for Mutoh since July 2021, is taking over from Mitsuo Takatsu who has been leading the company since 2020.

In this new role, he will be overseeing all sales, pre-sales, logistics, marketing, product and application support as well as after-sales support activities for Mutoh throughout the EMEA business area.

Frank will hand over as general manager sales in early June to Daniel Morassut who has many years of sales experience in the professional print industry at Oki and Seiko.

As managing director, Frank will continue to be supported by Akihisa Ogawa, who is managing director, chairman of Mutoh Europe, and by Stephan Heintjens, who became general manager applications, marketing, service and quality assurance in October and has been with Mutoh for more than 30 years.

During his tenure, Mitsuo Takatsu has been focusing on strengthening the company’s existing sales and marketing framework and to prepare Mutoh for sustainable growth in the EMEA area.

Since the summer of 2021, Takatsu has been working closely with Frank to implement further enhancements and drive the change process forward. After the successful transfer of his current responsibilities, Takatsu return to Japan at the end of September 2024.

Frank said: “I am eager to continue the successful path set by Mitsuo Takatsu together with our newly formed management team and with the continued support of our experienced and dedicated Mutoh teams in Belgium and Germany. I am confident in the future business development of Mutoh in the EMEA region.”

Mutoh is a specialist in wide-format digital printers for dye sublimation, signage and display, direct-to-object and direct-to-substrate proofing.

