SA International (SAi) has promoted Eyal Friedman to senior vice president (VP) and managing director of international sales.

Eyal, who has been at the provider of software design and production solutions for the digital printing and signmaking industries for 23 years and most recently was VP of product management, is replacing Sarit Tichon, who is retiring.

In his new role, he will oversee the product management team as well as the sales teams in Europe, China, India, Latin America, Japan and Australia.

“Eyal comes with a wealth of experience and passion for the industry and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in our company”, said Mikki Webb, SAi president and CEO. “I’m confident that he will continue to achieve our objectives and further strengthen our teams’ dynamics and goals.”

Don Feagan, chairman of SAi’s Board of Directors, added, “We wish Sarit all the best in her new direction, and we congratulate Eyal on his important and significant promotion. Eyal is ideally suited to manage SAi’s international business and is greatly respected by equipment manufacturers, resellers and customers alike for his deep technical knowledge and understanding of the market.”

www.thinksai.com