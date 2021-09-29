Parkers Branded, a specialist in corporate workwear and other branded products, has added two new members to its team.

Elliot Denton and Ciara Cullen have both joined as sales and administration assistant to provide support for the business based in Otley in West Yorkshire.

With strengths in finance, marketing and international relations, Elliot is a graduate of Newcastle University where he studied international business management and German. Ciara joins Parkers after a variety of jobs including an English language teacher.

Founded in 1985, Parkers Branded is a family-run business headed by managing director Charlie Parker and finance director Janie Parker.

parkersbranded.co.uk