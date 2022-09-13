Coloreel has appointed a new head of marketing to support its efforts to expand the reach of its on-demand thread-colouring technology internationally.

Elin Wengström has taken on the role of vice president marketing at the Swedish company, bringing more than 20 years of experience in senior positions within branding, marketing and communications.

Her most recent role was as marketing director at Stora Enso Wood Products and she has previously worked for brands such as Daily Sports, Geberit, Statoil (now Circle K), BMW and Swedbank – both as an employee and as a brand strategy consultant.

Coloreel CEO Torbjörn Bäck said: “I am very happy to welcome Elin Wengström to Coloreel. She will be important in our work to build the Coloreel brand, and she will play a crucial role in our international expansion.”

Coloreel’s technology, which is distributed in the UK by AJS, works alongside embroidery machines to colour single recycled polyester threads on demand. It minimises thread waste and use of chemicals and wastewater and opens up opportunities for colour reproduction and creative effects such as gradients and textures.

Customers in the UK include Peterborough-based garment decorator Snuggle for use with its Melco embroidery machines and DigitisingMart Europe, a Coventry-based agency that specialises in creating logos for the embroidery and print industry.

Elin, who will work out of Coloreel’s base in Stockholm said: “I am thrilled to be able to build a brand around a world-unique and patented product which can truly revolutionise an entire industry in a sustainable way.

“Building a strong brand is always a team effort, and I look forward to developing Coloreel together with my colleagues. We will focus on increasing awareness of our pioneering technology to create a solid foundation for global growth.”

www.coloreel.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk