Hybrid Services has appointed Duncan Jefferies to the new role of head of marketing and business development.

Since joining the company in 2002, Duncan has been directly involved with the UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor’s marketing and communications, and in his new role will lead the company’s sales and marketing functions.

“Duncan and I have worked closely together on every aspect of our marketing during my time at Hybrid,” commented managing director Brett Newman.

“I foresee a seamless transition into the new role, and in creating the new senior management team, his experience and understanding of the business and wider industry will prove invaluable.

“Our plans for growth naturally revolve around the effective delivery of core marketing and product strategies, and Duncan’s appointment will ensure this is successfully administered.

“Duncan’s knowledge and longstanding relationship with both Hybrid and Mimaki brands will be a real asset as we push the business forwards.”

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the management team at Hybrid,” added Duncan.

“Having been involved with the business for nearly 20 years, I’m as excited as ever about the opportunities that the Mimaki product line-up offers.

“Add to that, working with an incredible group of people at Hybrid and our reseller partners, and on the back of an extremely challenging year, I’m very much looking forward to the future.”

