Former screen printer Dave Newbery has joined Soyang Europe as technical sales manager, focused on the company’s extensive range of self-adhesive vinyls.

Dave has been working in the print industry since the late 1980s. He started out as a screen printer before working across a wide range of roles within various printing companies.

In more recent years, he has moved into the supply sector, supporting companies around the UK with different projects from large-format print applications to signage and display work.

Mark Mashiter, managing director of Soyang Europe, said. “Dave is an invaluable addition to the team and his appointment will be of significant benefit to our customers across all markets. He brings with him incredible experience having worked in and around the print industry for more than 35 years.”

Soyang Europe is a manufacturer and distributor of digitally printable wide-format and superwide-format media and surface coverings.

