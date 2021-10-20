Daniel Hummel has become chief technology officer (CTO) at ColorGate, which provides software and hardware for colour printing on garments and other products.

He will be responsible for research and development as well as the “technological vision” of ColorGate. Most recently, he held leading development positions at Comsysto Reply, an IT service provider specialising in new communication channels and digital media.

Daniel holds a masters degree in computer science from the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany and has numerous additional qualifications, especially as a Scrum Master with training in “agile” team-working.

After graduating, he started out as a consultant with a Hanover-based IT firm, developing complex IT systems on behalf of customers. Later, he managed a New Zealand-based development department for a Californian software provider.

The focus of his previous activities was on “agile” methods, web software development and the development of cloud solutions.

Daniel said: “Industrial digital printing is a new subject area for me, and I hope that I can generate new ideas with a fresh view – not only for ColorGate, but also for the RIP and colour management technology as a whole.

“I have come to know the ColorGate team as a lean, versatile organisation that has introduced numerous new and highly regarded technologies to the market over the past 25 years.

“I am planning to build on this to further strengthen the company’s position as an innovative provider of high-quality, high-performance and customer-friendly solutions.”

Thomas Kirschner, CEO of ColorGate, added: “With Daniel Hummel as CTO, we are completing our management team. As an organisation, ColorGate now has all the qualities to grow sustainably and offer our customers leading solutions for the entire digital printing ecosystem, from e-commerce to workflow integration and job processing to production – and all of this in the best print and colour quality, always optimised for the respective output system.

“ColorGate now has over 1,800 drivers for a wide variety of digital printing systems for large-format printing, surface decoration, ceramic printing, textile printing and packaging printing.”

ColorGate, based in Hanover in Germany, specialises in proofing and colour management solutions for the graphic arts industry and large-format printing but is also expanding strongly in the emerging market of industrial printing.

www.colorgate.com