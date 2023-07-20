Print-on-demand merchandise platform Merchr has expanded its team with the addition of three new recruits.

Dan Delew has joined as partnerships manager, and Ariel Or and Titilayo Salau have joined as graphic designers.

Dan joins from premium fashion chain Tessuti, and previously worked at Regatta Group sportwear brand Dare2b and Tech Nation.

Merchr co-founder and director Nora Yassin said: “Dan’s expertise in this industry will be a huge asset to the business. His arrival gives us the opportunity to forge even more impactful high-level partnerships.”

She added: “Ariel’s strengths are illustrative designs, and she has an in-depth understanding of products and product design. Titi has a strong eye for detail and brings his designs to life in line with the latest trends. Both are very creative and imaginative and are great additions to the team.”

www.merchr.com