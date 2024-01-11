Corra Anderson has taken on the role of marketing assistant with Prestige Leisure.

In her new job with the Livingston-based distributor, she will be supporting the wider marketing team when making decisions across a wide range of areas, including customer engagement, media content and market research.

“She has come into the team with a fresh set of eyes, where she has given new opinions and advice,” the distributor noted.

“Corra will be taking on important tasks which will be vital in the running of the marketing department.”

Previously a university student studying marketing, Corra also worked as a personal trainer. She is “keen to get stuck into her new role as marketing assistant”, said Prestige.

“She is mostly looking forward to getting involved in the exciting projects we at Prestige Leisure are in the midst of where she can apply her skills. She is looking forward to working closely with the team at Prestige Leisure and to be a part of the evolution and progression of the business. Exciting times ahead!”

