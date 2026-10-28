Soyang Europe has strengthened its hardware team with the appointment of former Fujifilm executive Colin Werrett.

Bringing 32 years of experience across the print and graphics industries, Colin joined the manufacturer and distributor of wide-format hardware and consumables at the beginning of October as senior business development manager with responsibility for developing its hardware business across the UK.

Colin will work closely with customers throughout the sales process, helping PSPs identify the technologies and production solutions best suited to their individual requirements, explains the company.

He will report directly to Andy Webb, Soyang’s recently appointed commercial director, as the company continues to invest in and expand its hardware proposition.

“I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my career and pleased to be staying within the wide-format industry,” Colin said. “Soyang has built a strong reputation across both media and hardware, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with former customers, meeting new customers and helping businesses identify the right solutions for their needs.”

Andy added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Colin to the Soyang team. His depth of industry experience, together with his extensive knowledge of wide-format print and strong customer relationships, will be a valuable addition to our hardware business.

“Colin understands the challenges facing PSPs and brings a wealth of practical knowledge to the role. His experience will further strengthen our ability to support customers as they evaluate new production technologies and identify opportunities to grow their businesses.”