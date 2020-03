Livingstone International has announced the appointment of Christopher Roy as its new sourcing manager.

“Chris has a wealth of experience in sourcing garments globally, and having lived in Asia for over 10 years, has a large database of contacts available to expand Livingstone’s sourcing capabilities,” says the company.

Chris added: “I am delighted to have joined the team at Livingstone International, and look forward to developing new sources and product0073 for our clients.”