Summa has announced the appointment of Christof Van Driessche as its chief commercial officer.

In his new role, Christof will be taking on the responsibility for sales and marketing within all Summa entities worldwide.

Over nearly twenty years, Christof built his career at Brady Identification Solutions, where he held several commercial positions. Since 2018, he has gained leadership experience in the O&M Halyard organisation, which offers advanced medical solutions.

Christof said: “I’m excited to take up this leadership role at Summa, and I’m looking forward to growing, developing and marketing the brand on a global scale.

“It’s a privilege to join the exciting world of Summa and its products, and become part of their journey going forward.”

CEO of Summa, Erwin Vandousselaere, commented: “We are happy to welcome Christof on board. His large experience in channel and dealer management, combined with more than 20 years sales experience, guarantees the further growth of our business in the markets beyond those we already interact with.”

www.summa.com

