Chris Martin, formerly head of sales at printer, cutter and ink supplier PrintMax, has joined CMYUK as a senior digital sales consultant.

He brings lots of experience supporting customers to evaluate capital equipment and long-term purchasing strategies as well as building, maintaining and developing customer relationships.

He joined Hampshire-based PrintMax, a large-format printer specialist, in 2008, initially as a consumables account manager but later making his way to become head of sales with overall responsibility for all equipment and consumables.

He will report to Sue Hayward, sales director (equipment) at CMYUK, which is a supplier of large-format digital printers, cutting equipment and materials.

The move to CMYUK will enable Chris to work with an expanded portfolio of print production equipment including Epson, Mimaki, EFI, Canon, Kongsberg and Klieverik.

He said: “CMYUK is the undisputed number-one supplier in the industry. Its infrastructure and facilities are designed to place the customer and its business needs at the centre of the product assessment process.

“The resources available are unique to the industry and include on-going professional training, equipment evaluation, materials testing and workflow audits underpinned by a team that has immense knowledge and experience.

“My passion is about developing relationships. CMYUK provides unique tools and support that will allow me to fully focus on customers.”

Sue added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to CMYUK. He is a natural fit for the company, committed to a customer-centric approach that will be further enhanced and supported by our infrastructure.

“He understands our inclusive approach that encompasses all customer types from the solo creative producer all the way to the industrial multinational. Chris will be a great asset to our highly professional, successful, and dynamic sales team.”

