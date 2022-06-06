Chris Camm has been appointed to the role of regional account manager at Madeira UK, the specialist in premium embroidery supplies for garment and textile decoration.

In his new role, Chris is managing accounts in the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, drawing on his eight years of business-to-business sales experience in the tool and workwear industry.

He will work closely with customers in his region to continue offering Madeira UK’s high levels of service and support.

Chris, who joined the North Yorkshire-based company in April, said: “The Madeira philosophy, values and culture are all something I am proud to be a part of.”

www.madeira.co.uk