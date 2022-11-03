A new team is set to take over the helm of the Independent Print Industry Association (IPIA), led by new chairman Charles Rogers.

Charles, who is managing director of print specialist Portland Media, will work alongside new vice-chair, Alasdair Browne, director of Luton-based trade printer Abbot Print.

Graeme Smith, who has been a council member since 2013 and chairman since 2020, will move over to become president of the IPIA, taking over from Mike Roberts.

They will take on their new roles on December 1 at the IPIA’s Recognising Excellence Expo which features a networking lunch, gala dinner and awards alongside the AGM. Changes to the association’s council leadership will also take effect the same day.

The Expo will see print technology, media and service suppliers meet attendees to educate them about cutting-edge new products and services that can help them diversify and grow their businesses.

Charles said: “The last seven years have seen huge changes with how the IPIA engages with members, sponsors and our industry. Having now gained a trusted association at Government through BEIS [the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy], we can continue to direct critical messages to those who can help vocalise our causes to those ministers who create the policies affecting us all.

“As our profile continues to rise, I will also reach out to other key trade bodies and associations to collaborate on projects for the betterment of the wider print industry and all those who work within it.”

Visit ipia.org.uk/recognising-excellence/ for details about the Recognising Excellence Expo and how to book.

