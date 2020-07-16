Snuggle has announced the appointment of Carrie Mullard as its new sales account manager.

Carrie has a wealth of experience from over 35 years within the industry, having previously worked at Evolve Branding.

Carrie said: “This is a wonderful and exciting new opportunity to develop and grow in an industry I love with an upcoming, fast-growing company.

“I’m looking forward to a bright new future at Snuggle.”

Managing director of Snuggle, Shabbir Maimoon, said: “We’ve known Carrie for a long time, and she’s the perfect fit for our team — her experience and enthusiasm will enable Snuggle to reach new heights.”

www.snuggleprinting.co.uk