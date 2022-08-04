Direct Textiles + Bags (DTB) is continuing to grow its sales team with two new appointments.

Carol Fairhurst has taken on the role of account manager, responsible for account management and general sales support and helping to develop relationships with existing customers.

With a background in accounting, Carol has been with DTB for several years and was most recently leader of the accounts team.

Kyra Lawrence, sales team leader at DTB said: “The team is growing rapidly at the minute. Carol is another fantastic addition who will help us all. With her knowledge of DTB and its systems, she is, and will continue to be, a massive asset to the sales office.”

In another addition to the sales team, Lisa Green has been appointed junior account manager. She brings a variety of experience to the role including time working at logistics company DHL.

Kyra said: “Lisa is a very bubbly, friendly character who has slotted straight into the team. Her training is going incredibly well, and she will be full of DTB knowledge and looking after her own accounts in no time.”

Based in Old Dalby in Leicestershire, DTB supplies bags, garments and other textiles, offering a range of decoration services including direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, screen printing, embroidery and transfer printing.

www.dtbeurope.com