Direct Textiles and Bags (DTB) has announced two new appointments: Benjamin Hillary to the role of digital marketing executive, and Melanie Tomlin to the role of purchasing manager.

Benjamin has extensive artwork, computer and marketing experience, and as the company’s digital marketing executive will be responsible for DTB’s marketing, as well as content across all its digital platforms.

“It’s exciting times here at Direct Textiles and Bags, as we continue to reinforce our position as the leading bag and garment supplier in the UK,” commented Clive Allcott, commercial director at DTB.

“Benjamin’s appointment will allow us to link with our distributors’ marketing teams as we build our trading partnerships.”

Melanie has extensive purchasing skills along with industry knowledge. In her new role as purchasing manager, Melanie will be working closely with DTB’s supply partners, continuing to build the company’s supply chain partnerships focusing on sustainable, ethical and recyclable products.

www.dtbeurope.com