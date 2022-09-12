Barry Clark has joined BE Uniforms as a workwear sales specialist in the latest appointment at the Borders-based company.

Barry has come to BE Uniforms from clothing supplier Portwest to look after workwear sales in the east of Scotland. He has an extensive workwear background having previously worked at Arco, Scot Direct and Gemini Supplies.

Other appointments to the team at BE Uniforms include Chris Mode who joined this summer as operations manager after 22 years at Puma Teamwear where he was head of merchandising. Since joining, Chris has stepped up to become project manager of the business.

Other recent additions to the team include Andrew Hodgson after his teamwear business merged with BE Uniforms.

BE Uniforms is the trading name of Border Embroideries of Greenlaw in the Scottish Borders, a specialist in workwear, teamwear and school uniforms founded in 1989.

