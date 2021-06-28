Mimaki, a leading manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, has announced it has appointed Arjen Evertse as general manager sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He has held a variety of roles at Mimaki since joining 12 years ago, including technical operator and senior management.

Most recently, he set up and oversaw a Turkey-based subsidiary, Mimaki Eurasia, to support the adoption of Mimaki technology in the region.

Arjen said: “Working across the different departments and gaining experience in different roles within Mimaki has given me a real insight into the quality and capabilities delivered by Mimaki’s solutions.

“As the years have gone by, I’ve witnessed Mimaki’s commitment to continue to develop its technology and bring some of the most pioneering solutions to market.

“It is this constant innovation that has inspired me, kept me loyal and motivated to achieve my goals, as well as always support Mimaki’s customers. This new role is the next, exciting stage of my Mimaki journey, and I can’t wait to get started.”

From 1 September, Arjen will succeed Ronald van den Broek, who has accepted a partner position at 3D print specialist Marketiger, a Mimaki customer.

Ronald said: “When you think of Mimaki, Arjen and I will be two of the faces that come to mind. We have both enjoyed extensive and exciting careers with the company.

“It will therefore be no surprise that, despite my decision to take on a new challenge, it is with a business that is as devoted to Mimaki technology as we are.

“I truly believe that Arjen is the best person to take over my position as general manager sales, EMEA and am incredibly pleased to still be able to work with him, and the rest of the team, in my new role. I wish them all the very best for the future!”

Mimaki specialises in the manufacture of wide-format inkjet printers and cutting machines for the signage and graphics, industrial and textile and apparel sectors, from hardware and software to the associated consumable items such as inks and cutting blades.

