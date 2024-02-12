Luxury Lockstitch UK (LLUK) has appointed Antony Boon as its group operations director.

It’s a new support role for the CEO and the company, which is a bespoke manufacturing facility for luxury goods that offers specialist finishes in techniques such as embroidery and hand sewing.

“His wealth of manufacturing knowledge and expertise will ensure our next steps are big, well executed and set-up for success,” wrote founder and CEO Rachel Walker on LinkedIn.

I feel I am settling into the role well, this has been made easier by a friendly welcoming team here at LLUK,” commented Antony.

“I am looking forward to building an operational system that will allow the company to grow at pace.

“We will be able to increase our staff level, skill set and service lines to meet and exceed our customer requirements even as we grow our customer base and production levels.

“We will use my experience, our skills, technology where practical to build, together, a world class luxury textiles service company.”

