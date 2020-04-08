GS UK has announced the appointment of Andrew Young to its service engineering team.

Having previously worked as a laser cutting operator at GS UK, Andrew moved to CadCam Technology as a laser service engineer and continued his role travelling worldwide, installing and servicing laser cutters, after the company was acquired by Summa.

“Andrew has a vast experience installing, servicing and maintaining laser cutting machinery, and will complement the existing service team with his laser cutting and engraving knowledge,” said GS UK.

He will also offer backup to the current service engineering team with his knowledge of the Brother DTG printers, Merlin industrial embroidery machines and Brother PR machines.

Matt Mills, senior service engineer at GS UK, said: “We are very pleased to have Andrew join us, his experience and knowledge will make him a superb addition to the team and ensures that we can continue to offer our outstanding service on all the machines we supply.”

