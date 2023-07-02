Andrew Kouroushi has joined BTC Activewear as the area sales manager for the south east of England and London.

Having spent more than 25 years in the promotions industry, including 12 years at Stormtech Perfomance Apparel as director of sales for UK and Scandinavia and also a recent stint at B&C Collection, Andrew has worked with BTC Activewear as both a customer and a supplier for most of those 25 years and knows the team very well.

“When I spoke to Steve Pope and Neil Pitcher it just seemed like a perfect fit,” commented Andrew.

“I get on really well with the sales team, and I know many people within the company. Also, the new house brands such as Craft are a great addition to the portfolio of brands stocked at BTC Activewear.

“I am really looking forward to getting out and meeting lots of customers and presenting both brand BTC and the products we sell.”

www.btcactivewear.co.uk