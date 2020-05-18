B-Flex Italia has announced the appointment of Andrea Sottana as its new sales director for the EMEA region.

Andrea has a strong sales background, with over 12 years of experience working for Flexa, helping to develop the brand in over 50 countries, explained B-Flex Italia.

“The knowledge of all these different markets, culture and dynamics is particularly complex, and make him the perfect candidate to front new challenges in the heat transfer vinyl and garment decoration markets.

“Because of his commercial background, topped with his extensive product knowledge and a pragmatic approach, Andrea is always ready to face new challenges with the right attitude, energy and optimism.”

www.b-flexitalia.com