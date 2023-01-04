Roland DGA Corporation, which supplies digital printers and cutters, has promoted its vice president of sales, Amado Lara, to the role of president.

The move follows the decision to split the work of previous president and CEO, Andrew Oransky, who will now continue as just CEO.

Amado has held various management and executive positions at Roland DGA since joining the California-based company in 1992.

Andrew has been president of Roland DGA since 2016 and jointly president and CEO since 2019. He explained that the need for a new president became clear after he joined Roland DG’s board of directors in March last year.

“My appointment to the Roland DG board requires me to assume responsibility for overall sales and marketing within the global Roland DG organisation, with a focus on crafting strategies and making decisions that will help the entire Roland DG global enterprise grow.

“Roland DGA requires full-time active management. I can’t think of anyone better suited than Amado to lead Roland DGA on a day-to-day basis and ensure we achieve our future milestones. There is no one I trust more to carry the company’s mission and vision forward.”

Amado added: “I am thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to serve as president of this truly incredible company. I hope to build upon the tremendous work that Andrew has done as president over the last six years and help lead Roland DGA to the next level.”

www.rolanddg.eu