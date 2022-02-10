The marketing team for Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe has expanded with the appointment of Alisa Schneider as digital marketing specialist.

She is assuming responsibility for the expansion of the brands’ social media presence as well as taking on email marketing, marketing automation, lead generation and data management.

She will be communicating the brand world of Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn and enabling targeted marketing to B2B and end customers as well as, in the long run, driving the establishment of a lively community and increasing reach.

She said: “I live for the exciting and ever-evolving world of digital marketing. Being able to support strong brands such as Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe in the further development and implementation of their digital strategies is very fulfilling.”

Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe are part of Germany-based textile manufacturer FOL International GmbH.

www.fruitoftheloom.eu

www.russelleurope.com