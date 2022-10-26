Alex Saltonstall, formerly part of the management team at home goods group Wayfair, has taken over as chief executive officer at print-on-demand company Printful.

He was general manager of partner operations at Wayfair, one of the world’s largest home goods retailers with $13.7 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year, and general manager of its logistics arm CastleGate.

At Wayfair, he worked with over 10,000 suppliers on operations strategies to create broad product availability and fast, reliable, and cost-efficient order fulfilment.

His appointment follows the departure of Dāvis Siksnāns who co-founded the business with Lauris Liberts in 2013. Intertim CEO Zane Levsa will remain as Printful’s chief operating officer and a board member.

Lauris, who is chairman of the board of Printful, said: “Alex built and successfully grew multiple organisations at Wayfair, one of the largest e-commerce retail companies in the world, including CastleGate, Wayfair’s mission-critical supply chain as a service business.

“His experience rapidly scaling innovative e-commerce solutions and large organisations will help support Printful in our next chapter of growth. I believe that our team and our customers will thrive under his leadership.”

Alex added: “Printful has an impressive history of e-commerce innovation and rapid growth, and has tremendous opportunities in the future.

“I believe Printful will play an important role in transforming how companies authentically build and monetise their brands by producing products their customers love, and doing so in a more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable way.”

Alex will also be joining the board of directors alongside Lauris, Zane and Adam Fuller, representative for private capital investor Bregal Sagemount, and independent directors Nils Melngailis and Ernst Teunissen.

Based in the US and Latvia, Printful has expanded to 10 in-house fulfilment centres around the world, including one in Wolverhampton in the UK where it provides direct-to-garment printing and embroidery services using equipment from the likes of Kornit Digital.

www.printful.com