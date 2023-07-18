Digital printing solutions provider Mutoh Europe has appointed a new managing director.

Akihisa Ogawa becomes managing director, chairman with responsibility for the long-term business objectives of the company in EMEA, as well as for the overall strategy and direction of the company regarding sustainable growth.

Akihisa will also retain his current role as managing director in charge of overseas sales at Mutoh Industries Co Ltd Japan.

A spokesperson for the company states: “This strategic decision is driven by Mutoh’s strong commitment to accelerating its growth in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) business area.”

Mitsuo Takatsu, the current managing director of Mutoh Europe will continue to oversee daily operations and the implementation of company strategy.

Akihisa has worked for the company since 2019, working at Panasonic in overseas sales before that.

www.mutoh.eu