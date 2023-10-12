After working for five years as UK sales coordinator for Beechfield Brands, Abbey Norman has been promoted to marketing assistant.

“Having previously worked on the Sales team for Beechfield, I had a strong desire to broaden my knowledge and join the marketing team,” said Abbey.

“My passion for marketing has been longstanding, and I am eager to collaborate with the team to generate compelling content that really showcase the personalities of our brands.

“So far, I’m really enjoying co-ordinating campaign shoots and being able to see all of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating impactful marketing materials. Overall, the marketing team aligns perfectly with my passions and aspirations, making it a natural and exciting career move for me.”

