Chancellor Rishi Sunak has officially opened the new premises of expanding North Yorkshire-based workwear company Corporate Trade Supplies UK (CTS).

CTS moved to a new factory, warehouse and offices at Mile House Business Park on Darlington Road in Northallerton after outgrowing its previous premises near Leeming Bar, also in North Yorkshire.

The company, which specialises in personalised uniforms and workwear, has also invested in a new direct-to-garment (DTG) machine, which staff demonstrated to Sunak during his visit.

Sunak, who is MP for the local constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire, said: “It was a real privilege to visit CTS and to see how the company is expanding and responding to the challenges and opportunities in its competitive sector.

“It is good to see companies like CTS adapt and explore new markets and products. Judging by what I have seen, this has been a great success.

“Showing tremendous Yorkshire resilience and imagination, CTS are an excellent example of a company which is determined to make a difference.

“The hard work and vision of companies such as CTS are the backbone of the UK economy. They innovate, they invest and they provide sustainable employment in the Northallerton and Bedale area.”

CTS managing director Howard Gill said it was a great honour for Sunak to open the company’s new premises and to be able to show him the new DTG machine which has “revolutionised the printing process”.

“We know he likes hoodies – so we created one especially for him on our smart DTG machine, with Sunak 11 on the back. He was really touched by our present and promised to wear it as soon as he could, though probably not in the House of Commons.”

CTS’s workwear services include embroidery and print personalisation and it supplies PPE and other safety clothing and equipment to clients including haulage firms, supermarkets and care homes.

It is a trusted supplier to the medical sector and frequently works with partner factories to fulfil large orders. Its other clients include Sports Direct, Eddie Stobart, Bunzl, Heck and the Ministry of Defence at Catterick, North Yorkshire.

Gill added: “We have now embarked on a new chapter in the CTS story, moving into our new premises after outgrowing our previous base near Leeming Bar.

“Our new HQ comprises extensive warehouse and distribution facilities and also plays host to a talented internal artwork, design and production team who can create high-quality bespoke products to meet a wealth of needs. Our new DTG printing machine is an integral part of that.

“We were tremendously proud to have Rishi Sunak here to perform the opening ceremony. He was genuinely interested in what we do and he took the time to talk to all our members of staff. We know how busy he is so we were very privileged to have him with us.

“We felt his visit was a ringing endorsement of what we have achieved – and what we are hoping to achieve.”

Sunak’s visit was followed by an open day at the new premises when visitors and customers from across North Yorkshire met the CTS team, toured the new site, watched print and embroidery demonstrations and learned golf tips from talented Yorkshire golfer Dan Brown who has just won a place on the European Challenge Tour.

Twenty members and volunteers of the Northallerton-based Chopsticks charity also attended the open day and took away printed Christmas T-shirts from the new DTG machine.

