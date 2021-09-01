Garment manufacturer Chadwick Textiles has renewed its partnership with Raleigh International, committing to activities to protect the environment both in the UK and overseas.

After successfully working together over the past three years, the new three-year partnership will help create a new generation of young leaders to take action and fight the climate crisis in Tanzania and the UK.

Based in Altrincham in Cheshire, Chadwick Textiles supplies premium unbranded training and teamwear garments to resellers in the school sports and team wear markets, with a division specialising in fabrics for sublimated sportswear manufacturers.

Between 2018 and 2020, the partnership supported young Tanzanians in planting 360,000 trees, building three community-owned tree nurseries, training young people as Natural Resource Management facilitators and educating over 1,100 community members about sustainable forest management.

Continuing the fight against deforestation in Tanzania, Chadwick Textiles will support young people to mobilise others to use clean energy sources and plant 130,000 trees by 2024.

In the UK, the company’s support will create 35 Access Fund places for Re:Green, the new UK programme providing financial support to eligible applicants so that young people from a wide range of backgrounds can take part and become young leaders for the environment.

The Chadwick Textiles team will also undertake personal environmental action this year, taking on the Tree Planting Action Challenge. They will join the wider Raleigh community in planting over 7,000 trees across the UK to raise awareness about the importance of tree-planting and the global need to improve tree cover.

James Sutton, Raleigh International’s director of strategic partnerships, said: “Raleigh International has deeply valued the support of Chadwick Textiles since 2018 so we are pleased now to renew our partnership with them so we can continue to deliver change with them for another three years.

“Their commitment to being a responsible business and driving sustainable change over the past three years has helped to support hundreds of young people to take action and tackle deforestation.

“Without the financial support of partners like Chadwick Textiles, young people would not have access to the tools and skills they need to become young leaders.

“This is why we are delighted to continue this partnership and to build on our shared vision to tackle climate crisis in Tanzania and the UK.”

Chadwick Textiles’ managing director Joel Chadwick added: “Chadwick Textiles are once again delighted to partner and sponsor Raleigh International for a further three years, building on the urgent and valuable work they and their dedicated volunteers have committed to in Mufindi, Tanzania – something I was fortunate enough to have witnessed for myself first-hand.

“We are equally excited by the new challenge the Re-Green project presents as it’s starting to take shape here on our doorstep in the UK.

“We sincerely hope that our continued support for Raleigh will further highlight the vital work they do on all our behalfs given the global climate emergency we can’t ignore.”

Raleigh International is a youth-driven organisation supporting a global movement of young people to take action. It is committed to a fair, inclusive and green world where young people confront the planet’s most urgent crises.

It supports young people by connecting them with the skills, networks, platforms and experiences to lead action on the change they demand.

It works globally to promote the role of young people in decision-making and civil society, creating meaningful youth employment and enterprise, protecting vulnerable environments and combating climate change, and ensuring the right to safe water and sanitation.

chadwicktextiles.co.uk