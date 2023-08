Chadwick Teamwear has launched Kinetic, its new sportswear range, which has been three years in the making.

Comprising eight garments – leisure pants, technical tee, hoodie, crew neck, midlayer and full-zip track jacket – Kinetic is available in a variety of colours. Items feature contrast colour rubber print detail, colour insert and 3D cationic melange effect shoulder panels.

The Altrincham-based company is to add to the range with a polo and premium rain jacket in early 2024.

www.chadwicktextiles.co.uk