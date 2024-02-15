Carey Trevill will leave her role as CEO of the BPMA in March.

Originally recruited as a part-time, interim CEO at the association for a six-month period when the pandemic broke in 2020, Carey will use the time to focus more on her own businesses.

Her planned departure was announced at the BPMA Awards Dinner on 24 January 2024 by the chair Haydn Willetts and vice chair Clive Allcott.

Haydn thanked Trevill for the work she had completed since joining the association, noting that despite taking the reins “during a period of intense global economic disruption”, she provided its members with guidance on everything from furlough and business grants to Brexit.

The BPMA board is currently searching for candidates for the CEO role, with interviews planned imminently.

Carey is expected to conclude her time at the BPMA at the end of March, with the International Women’s Day event in Birmingham on 8 March to be her last public-facing event.

