“The left breast logo was 8cm wide, and the right sleeve logo was 6cm. For the hats, we embroidered the logo tone-on-tone, which looked fantastic when worn with the jackets!”

In total, Printing Crazy embroidered 33 black Women’s and Men’s Corsica Jackets 2.0 from Musto, along with 20 of Beechfield’s Active Performance Beanies in black from Ralawise.

The company used Barudan 15-colour, six-head embroidery machines and Madeira Classic 40 threads.

“Celestial Drones were super happy with their kit,” adds Kate.

