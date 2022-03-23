A record number of UK manufacturers expect to raise prices over the next three months because of rising costs, according to research by business group CBI.

It has reported that 80% of manufacturing companies warned that rising costs – exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine – will force them to increase prices over the next quarter.

This is higher than the previous survey in February, when it was 77%, and the highest it has been since the CBI started asking the question in January 1975. Only 2% forecast a fall in prices.

It led the CBI to urge Chancellor Rishi Sunak to provide help to businesses in his mini-budget Spring Statement today to “provide relief to both energy-intensive industries and vulnerable consumers”.

Today, the Office for National Statistics reported that inflation hit 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January, partly driven by the rising cost of petrol and diesel.

Prices for products such as textiles and garment blanks are being driven up by rising costs such as fuel which has been further affected by supply issues caused by the war in Ukraine. Costs are already being pushed up due to shipping delays triggered by the global Covid pandemic.

However, the CBI also reported a healthy picture for UK manufacturing output volumes which continued to grow at a “robust” pace in the three months to March, with a similar rate expected in the three months ahead.

Total order books matched the record level seen in November 2021. Export order books were above normal to the greatest extent since March 2019.

Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the CBI, said: “This survey highlights strong order books and output growth, but the cost pressures facing manufacturers have been amplified by the conflict in Ukraine.

“To deliver a fundamental reset to UK growth, we need to see significant action to incentivise investment, a key driver of productivity growth and the only way to sustainably increase real wages.

She also called for a permanent successor to the Super Deduction – the capital allowances for investments in plant and machinery assets introduced a year ago – to “ensure that economic resilience and growth go hand in hand”.

Tom Crotty, chair of the CBI Manufacturing Council and group director at global chemical group INEOS, said: “It is positive to see that total order books remained strong in March, with export orders above normal to the greatest since extent since March 2019. Manufacturing output volumes also grew at a significant pace in the first three months of 2022.

“However, the Ukraine conflict has created further headwinds to an already challenging context for the manufacturing sector.

“The primary business focus is of course on supporting the humanitarian crisis and evaluating their operations in Ukraine and Russia. But the shock to energy and other commodity markets, along with the potential for trade spillovers, will further add to the cost-of-living squeeze.

“Manufacturers will be looking to the upcoming Spring Fiscal Event to provide support through these challenges.”

Sunak is scheduled to deliver the Government’s 2022 Spring Statement in a speech in the House of Commons today (23 March) at 12.30pm.

Businesses are looking for some kind of respite from the plan to temporarily increase National Insurance by 1.25% from April for employers, employees and the self-employed, with some hoping the rise will be delayed or dropped altogether.

A survey by Lloyds Bank found that nearly four in 10 businesses placed help with energy bills as top of their wish list for government support, with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) calling for a rebate for businesses similar to the £350 rebate already announced for households.

www.cbi.org.uk